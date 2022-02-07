Dubai: An Iranian man has been arrested for beheading his 17-year-old wife in front of a crowd in Ahvas city in southwestern Iran.
The horrific incident took place on February 5, when a man beheaded his wife in front of many people in the city square and then wandered the city with her head in his hands.
According to media reports, the young woman was killed following some family disputes with her husband, which prompted her to flee to Turkey. However, she was brought back to Iran by her husband. She was then beheaded with the help of her brother (husband’s brother-in-law).
Many videos and pictures of the man holding his wife’s severed head in one hand and a knife in the other while walking through streets have gone viral on social media.
The woman allegedly fled to Turkey from Iran to escape her husband’s persecution. According to news agency Rock, local police have arrested the husband and his brother-in-law after the incident.
The man is said to have posed with his wife’s head in Butcher Square in Ahwaz around 3pm on Saturday. However, he escaped shortly after being photographed by onlookers.
After receiving reports of the incident, police launched a search operation and arrested the man a few hours later on the same day. According to police, the man said he killed his wife because of some “family problems”. Police have also recovered a woman’s body from a house.
Following the crime, the Iranian authorities decided to shut down the Rukna news agency for publishing pictures documenting the crime.