Dubai: A young Algerian man has been arrested for wearing niqab and entering a women’s prayer room during taraweeh, the late evening prayer performed across mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.
The man is said to have been looking for a bride, believing that women will not wear make-up during prayers, local media reported.
He raised the suspicion of female worshippers because of his size and the width of his shoulders.
This prompted women to scream, leading to a state of chaos inside the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in Annaba.
The man was seized by other worshippers and handed over to police. When questioned, the man said: “I had good intentions. I want to marry. I did this because I wanted to pick a girl to marry."