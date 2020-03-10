The man came from Egypt to Lebanon

Young women wearing protective masks walk out of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital Beirut on February 21, 2020, where a woman is treated for coronavirus, the first case in the country. Image Credit: AFP

Beirut: Lebanon recorded its first death from coronavirus on Tuesday, local broadcasters said, adding that the patient had been in quarantine since returning from Egypt.

The government has halted flights for non-residents from epicentres of the virus, shut schools and warned against public gatherings as the total number of cases rose to 41 this week.

Beirut's Rafic Hariri State Hospital on Monday announced that it registered nine new cases infected with the fatal virus.