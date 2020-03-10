Beirut: Lebanon recorded its first death from coronavirus on Tuesday, local broadcasters said, adding that the patient had been in quarantine since returning from Egypt.
The government has halted flights for non-residents from epicentres of the virus, shut schools and warned against public gatherings as the total number of cases rose to 41 this week.
Beirut's Rafic Hariri State Hospital on Monday announced that it registered nine new cases infected with the fatal virus.
The hospital added in its report that out of 122 tests, only nine people tested positive for the coronavirus.