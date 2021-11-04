Kordahi says he will not resign and that his position has not changed

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi and Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Image Credit: Reuters/AFP

Beirut: Lebanon’s prime minister on Thursday again urged the information minister to step down over an unprecedented diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia, saying his resignation would be “a priority.”

In response to Mikat’s call, Kordahi said on Thursday that he will not resign and that his position had not changed, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV quoted him as saying.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud said the comments were a "symptom" of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah's grip on Lebanon.

The rift has threatened to destabilise the new government of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, sworn in less than two months ago, and escalate Lebanon’s economic tailspin.

Mikati said the information minister’s resignation would help resolve a crisis with the kingdom and its Gulf Arab allies, and preserve the “depths and good relations with the Arab and Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia.’’

He also had stern words for his partners in government — the militant Hezbollah group and its allies — who have rejected calls that Information Minister George Kordahi resign.

The spat was triggered by Kordahi’s remarks aired last week about the war in Yemen, where a Saudi-led Arab coalition is battling Iran-backed Al Houthi militants. Lebanese officials have said that Kordahi’s remarks do not represent official government views.

Riyadh has withdrawn its ambassador from Beirut and asked the Lebanese envoy to leave the kingdom. It has also banned Lebanese imports, undermining the nation’s foreign trade and depriving it of millions of dollars even as it struggles amid an economic meltdown.

“The country can’t be managed with the language of challenge and obstinacy,” said Mikati, who returned to Beirut on Wednesday night from the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. ”We must unite behind one word to work on saving our country.’’

Lebanon had sought French and US mediation with Saudi Arabia.

Mikati’s message appears to be directed mostly at his government partners from the Iran-allied Hezbollah. Some Hezbollah-allied ministers have threatened a walk out if Kordahi goes. Kordahi was named to the government by a Hezbollah-allied party.