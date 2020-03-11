Dubai: Lebanon recorded its second death from coronavirus on Wednesday, local broadcasters said, and eight new cases have been confirmed.
The deceased, 55 , had contracted the infection from one of his students, according to Lebanese media outlets.
With the eight cases announced today the total number of cases in Lebanon reached 61 cases.
The government has halted flights for non-residents from epicentres of the virus, shut schools and warned against public gatherings.
Beirut's Rafik Hariri State Hospital on Monday announced that it registered nine new coronavirus cases.
The hospital added in its report that out of 122 tests, only nine people tested positive for the coronavirus.