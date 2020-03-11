And eight new coronavirus cases were confirmed

People wear face masks as they stand at the entrance of Rafik Hariri hospital, as Lebanon recorded its first death from coronavirus, in Beirut Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Lebanon recorded its second death from coronavirus on Wednesday, local broadcasters said, and eight new cases have been confirmed.

The deceased, 55 , had contracted the infection from one of his students, according to Lebanese media outlets.

With the eight cases announced today the total number of cases in Lebanon reached 61 cases.

The government has halted flights for non-residents from epicentres of the virus, shut schools and warned against public gatherings.

Beirut's Rafik Hariri State Hospital on Monday announced that it registered nine new coronavirus cases.