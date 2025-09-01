Last week of Ramadan will be a holiday for students and staff in Kuwait

Education ministry announces new five-year comprehensive academic calendar
Kuwait’s education ministry has announced that the last week of Ramadan will be a break for students and teaching and administrative staff, as part of a new five-year comprehensive academic calendar, aiming to stabilise school schedules, boost learning outcomes, and optimise resources, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.
Minister of Education Jalal Al Tabtabaei announced the historic decision to implement a comprehensive academic calendar for the next five school years, marking an unprecedented step toward long-term stability in the country’s education system.
The calendar covers all education sectors — including general, religious, special, adult, and early childhood education — and provides a fixed framework for study schedules, exams, holidays, student registration, staff transfers, and supervisory appointments.
Al Tabtabaei highlighted that the new system allows schools and education authorities to plan academic programs and activities in an organised and strategic manner. It sets clear start and end dates for the school year, exam periods, holidays, electronic transfer windows for staff, supervisory job applications, and registration for kindergartens and primary students.
Significantly, the ministry has designated the last week of Ramadan as a holiday for students and educational and administrative staff. Al Tabtabaei said this approach balances the need for a structured rest period with the uninterrupted continuation of the academic year, ensuring efficiency and maximising learning outcomes.
The new calendar also addresses past challenges, such as widespread absenteeism during unofficial breaks, which previously led to lost instructional days and wasted operational resources, including electricity, water, and transport. According to ministry studies, the structured calendar could save nearly KD 51 million annually, resources that will now be reinvested in student-centered learning and enrichment programs.
Al Tabtabaei emphasised that regular school attendance is not only a formal requirement, but a national responsibility shared by students, parents, and school administrations. The ministry’s initiative seeks to instil discipline and commitment, ensuring each school day delivers tangible educational value and contributes to the holistic development of students.
He concluded by reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to this new calendar, which aims to stabilise academic years, optimise human and financial resources, and reinforce Kuwait’s education system as a cornerstone of the nation’s development.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox