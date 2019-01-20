Zahi Wehbeh, a famous Lebanese writer and TV presenter, tweeted a few poetic lines to pay tribute to Menassa , saying: “Mai Menassa with her usual calmness, she passed away, leaving something like the butterfly effect, she was really like a butterfly, we worked together for years, and a relation grew up between us, that manifested itself in more than a few personal and televised interviews. The first female face that peered on Lebanese screen, a face that remains in the heart and mind.”