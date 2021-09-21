Dubai: A video of a Lebanese man disguised as a woman to get fuel from a ladies-only gas station has gone viral on social media.
The clip shows a crowd of people around the man in disguise laughing at him with some other men asking him to give them a “kiss”.
The man is seen wearing a “wig” over his head along with women’s clothes, which made him look very much like a woman, but workers at the gas station suspected foul play.
The man in disguise eventually got fuel after everyone at the scene fell into a fit of laughter because of his appearance.
Over the past few months, Lebanon has been suffering from an acute shortage of fuel due to a lack of sufficient foreign exchange which has affected imports, causing frequent power cuts and a severe fuel shortage.
The Arab country has witnessed a severe economic crisis in the past two years that has left it on the verge of financial collapse.