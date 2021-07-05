Kuwait City: In the first six months of 2021, around 8,000 expats have been deported from Kuwait due to several reasons, local media reported.
One of the main reasons is expired residency permits. Meanwhile, others were deported for being involved in misdemeanours and felonies.
Currently, there are around 700 expats in the deportation centre, awaiting departure as they are unable to travel back to their home countries due to airport closures.
Some countries, like the Philippines, have provided chartered airplanes for their nationals to travel back home.
Strict deportation laws
Recently, Kuwait has put in place decisions that if violated could result in deportation.
Last week, a security source in Kuwait said the Minister of Interior, Thamer Al Ali Al Sabah, has issued a decision to deport residents who participate in demonstrations.
Deportation will also apply to residents whose behaviour harms the public interest, security and morals of the country.
Similarly, back in March, when Kuwait put in place a partial curfew, the Ministry of Interior announced any expat caught breaking the curfew will be deported, while their Kuwaiti counterparts will receive a fine.
Expired residency permits
Since the start of the pandemic, Kuwait has put in place a grace period for expats willing to renew their expired residency permits.
The grace period kept being extended, which allowed those who have expired residency permits to renew them once they paid the penalties.
In mid May, the Minister of Interior, Thamer Al Ali Al Sabah, announced they will be issuing a new “humanitarian” grace period as the previous deadline was set to expire at the end of May. This is not the first time the grace period has been extended.