Abu Dhabi: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Saturday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Omar Al Razzaz and assigned him and his government to continue conducting business until a prime minister is chosen and a new government is formed.
According to the Jordanian constitution, the resignation of the prime minister means the resignation of all members of the government.
On September 27, the Jordanian monarch decided to dissolve the current parliament in preparation for holding legislative elections on November 10, at the end of four years of the current parliament’s term, as elections are held according to the constitution once every four years.
Article 74 of the Jordanian constitution requires the government to submit its resignation within a week from the date of dissolution, and its head may not be charged with forming the next government.
The Jordanian Election Commission announced on July 29 setting November 10 as the date for holding a parliamentary poll at the end of the current session of the House.
On June 14, Al Razzaz, a former World Bank economist and minister of education, formed a new administration after ex-prime minister Hani Al Mulki quit amid the largest anti-government protests in Jordan since 2011 following large anti-austerity protests.
Al Mulki had served for two years as Jordan’s PM, during which he attempted to implement unpopular economic reforms demanded by the IMF.