Dubai: Jordan’s security services on Tuesday arrested a young man on charges of beating his sister to death in the northern Marka area of Amman, local media reported.
The 20-year-old brother admitted that he had beaten his 26-year-old sister with his bare hands in their family home following a dispute between them. The woman’s family buried her soon after they received her body and the suspect participated in the funeral before security services discovered his involvement in the murder.
The suspect was arrested and referred to the Public Prosecutor of the Grand Criminal Court, who charged him with beating leading to death.
The arrest follows an autopsy revealing the victim suffered internal hemorrhage which led to her death. The victim was autopsied at the National Centre for Forensic Medicine on Monday by a committee of forensic specialists. The autopsy results found that the woman’s body had severe internal bruising and hemorrhage.
The forensic report also showed that the death was caused by internal bleeding and severe haematomas inside the abdominal cavity. It proved that the nature of the injuries indicated that the victim was kicked forcefully before she was taken to hospital.
On Sunday, the day of the incident, the victim’s family requested an ambulance from the Civil Defence to transfer the victim to hospital after suffering from severe vomiting, but she was soon later declared dead.
The crime is the second in a week in Amman, where a 20-year- old university woman was tortured to death by her two brothers.