Dubai: A Jordanian man was arrested for strangling his wife to death over family disputes in Al Salt city in Balqa governorate, northwest of Amman, local media said.
According to the media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate, the Balqa police rushed to the scene after receiving a report of the death of a woman in her house.
Preliminary investigations revealed the victim was severely beaten up and strangled to death by her husband after a heated argument.
The husband confessed to the crime and was referred to public prosecution. Investigations are still underway.
Since January, 13 girls and women were murdered in Jordan, while 20 were killed in 2020 and 21 in 2019.