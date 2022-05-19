Dubai: Jordan’s Royal Court on Thursday Prince Hamza, the half-brother of King Abdullah II, will be put under house arrest and his contacts and movements will be restricted.
The decision was taken by the Council of the Royal Family.
King Abdullah said: "Prince Hamza lives in an illusion, and I exercised the utmost degree of forgiveness with him but he insisted on pressing ahead on his misleading path."
Hamza, a former heir to Jordan's throne who was also placed under house arrest in April last year, was accused of trying to destabilise the monarchy in a foreign-inspired plot. He was spared punishment after pledging allegiance to the King.
He accused the country's leaders of corruption, incompetence and harassment.
In March, Jordan published an apology purportedly signed by Hamza, in which he asked his half-brother for forgiveness.