Cairo: Prince Faisal bin Al Hussain, the brother of Jordanian King Abdullah II, was Friday sworn in as his deputy.
Swearing-in was conducted in the presence of the Cabinet Authority, Jordan’s official Petra news agency reported without details.
Born in October 1963, Prince Faisal received his education in the UK and the US. He is the second among late king Hussain’s children.
Faisal held several senior positions in Jordan’s air force including the chief of the royal air force.
He is also the head of Jordan’s Olympic Committee.