Dubai: A Jordanian policeman has been sentenced to death by the State Security Court for killing his lover by running over her after she threatened to reveal their relationship if he failed to marry her.

According to court files, the convict killed his lover soon after returning from Saudi Arabia where he performed Umrah pilgrimage.

The killer got to know the victim as he worked part-time as a private taxi driver. They exchanged phone numbers and their frequent meetings led to a romantic relationship. As days passed by the victim pestered him to make their illicit relationship official by marrying her.

The accused promised her to do so but kept postponing, saying that he will marry her after divorcing his wife. A while later, he told his lover he will be leaving for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah together with his wife and mother, which got on her nerves.

To make things worse, she kept calling him and threatened him that she would tell her family of their relationship if he failed to keep his promise. Fearing his family would come to know of the affair, the convict wanted to get rid of her by running over her on the street where she would stop in order to get a ride to go to her workplace.

On the fateful day, he executed his plan. After committing the crime, he went to a garage and got the vehicle repainted and changed the broken windshield. However, police arrested him and the assailant confessed to the crime.