Dubai: A Jordanian mother and two of her sisters have been arrested for suffocating a newborn girl to death, and hiding her body in a freezer, local media reported.
The Grand Criminal Court started the trial of three accused and charged them with premeditated murder, and concealing a crime. All the defendants pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges.
According to the indictment, the mother was in a relationship with someone that resulted in an unwanted pregnancy.
She tried to get rid of the foetus, but she could not, so she informed her two sisters of the situation, and they decided to get rid of the baby.
On the day of the incident, the accused went to the house of her sister where she and another sister stayed until the mother gave birth to a healthy baby girl in February 2021.
They strangled the baby to death and put her inside a closet until the morning, after which they put the body inside the freezer for three days to prevent an odor from forming. The mother buried her baby with the help of her brother.
As soon as the case came to light, police arrested all defendants but could not locate the baby’s body.