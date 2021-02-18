Dubai: A young man in Jordan has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of molesting his 13-year-old sister in Amman, local media reported.
The case dates back to 2018, when the 19-year-old brother sneaked into his sister room and sexually assaulted her.
The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of sexually assaulting his sister and handed him seven years in prison. However, the court decided to increase the sentence by two years and four months because the victim was one of his immediate family members.
Court papers said the defendant and the victim lived in the same house. The defendant decided to molest his sister and waited until everyone went to sleep, according to court papers.
“The defendant sunk to the victim’s room, undressed her and sexually assaulted her against her will,” court transcripts said.
The victim’s family learned about the sexual assault incident and filed a complaint at the Family Protection Department, according to court papers.
The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the sentence against the defendant “because the punishment he received was proper”.
The defence, meanwhile, asked the court to acquit his client because “the court relied on weak evidence and his client was innocent”.
However, the Court of Cassation ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.