Dubai: A Jordanian woman was forced by her husband to eat a 10 dinar banknote mixed with yogurt as 'punishment' for not taking care of their son who swallowed a coin, local media reported.
The woman said her husband forced her to cut the 10-dinar banknote into pieces and mix them with yogurt and then eat it, as punishment for not taking care of her son, who swallowed a half-dinar coin and almost choked.
The three-year-old boy was rushed to hospital where the coin was removed from his stomach. Following the incident, the woman sought divorce from her husband.
“Although the coin was extracted from my son’s stomach, and he is in good health, my husband forced me tear 10 dinars into pieces and mix it with yogurt and eat it,” the woman said.
He wronged me and put my life at risk, she added, advising women not to accept humiliation by their husbands.