Dubai: A Jordanian man has reportedly divorced his wife inside Al Bashir hospital because she gave birth to a baby girl, local media reported.
According to the husband, his wife had not informed him beforehand that she was pregnant with a girl fearing he would get angry.
However, when she delivered a baby girl, it infuriated the family of the husband, leading to a dispute between the two families.
The dispute ended with the man divorcing his wife inside the hospital and the woman left the hospital with the baby for her father’s house.
In April, a Jordanian man divorced his wife after 15 years of marriage for contracting COVID-19 three times in few months.
However, and according to the Supreme Judge Department statistics, divorce rates among Jordanians declined from 19,241 cases in 2019 to 17,144 cases in 2020.
A total of 3,400, out of 17,144 cases, were divorced within the first year of marriage, constituting 19.8 per cent of total divorce cases, a drop from 23.9 per cent in 2019, according to the department’s report.
A total of 5,871 divorce cases were recorded among men between the ages of 30 and 40, the largest number of cases for men in all age groups. For women, the 21-25 age group recorded the largest number of divorce cases at 5,103, the report indicated.
The figures also showed that educated men and women made up about 95 per cent of total divorce cases.