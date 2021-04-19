Dubai: A Jordanian man has divorced his wife in public in front of bystanders after both of them engaged in a row over a mansaf meal, a traditional Arab dish popular in Jordan.
In a post published on his Facebook page, the man said that he divorced his wife because she had ignored his side of the family and had only ever thought of her own family.
“When we invited her family to a Ramadan iftar, she prepared them a mansaf but when my mother came for an Iftar during Ramadan, she ordered her a shawarma meal,” the husband said.
In a separate incident, a Jordanian man divorced his wife in public a day before Ramadan because of her costly demand in preparation for the holy month.
“Go and fast Ramadan at your father’s house. You are divorced,” the husband told his wife in front of Suwaileh Mall, North of Jordan’s capital Amman.
According to eyewitnesses, a row erupted between the couple in front of Suwaileh Mall because the husband couldn't afford to buy Ramadan provisions, something which prompted to wife to threaten him with divorce. That proved to be the last straw, and he told her: “Go and fast Ramadan at your father’s house. You are divorced.”