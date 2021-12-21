Dubai: Four members of an Asian family, including the father, mother and their two children, died after a fire erupted in their tent in Balqa governorate, northwest of Amman, Jordanian media reported.
Amer Al Sartawi, the media spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate said firefighters, ambulances and rescue teams from the Balqa Civil Defence Department on Monday rushed to the scene and put out the blaze that erupted in the family’s tent.
They bodies of the deceased were taken to the Salt Government Hospital. “Authorities launched investigation to establish the main cause of the fire”, the spokesperson added.