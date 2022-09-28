Dubai: A 12-year-old Jordanian boy has accidently shot himself dead while playing with his father’s gun in Amman, local media reported.
According to Colonel Amer Al Sartawi, spokesperson of the Public Security Department, the accident occurred on Tuesday evening. “The teenager has fatally shot himself with his father’s gun when he was playing with it,” he said.
The victim’s body was taken to the forensic department and the weapon was seized by security forces, Al Sartwai added.
According to the Jordanian law, people are allowed to keep guns and firearms in their homes for their personal use and self-defence, provided that they obtain a licence from the Minister of Interior before buying weapons and they shall be registered in their names.
The law stipulates a seven-year prison term for those found in possession of a firearm without a licence.