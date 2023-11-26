Damascus International Airport Syria
Damascus International Airport on the outskirts of Syria's capital has been the target of Israeli airstrikes. Image Credit: AFP file

CAIRO: Israeli air strikes on Sunday made Damascus airport inoperable just hours after flights had resumed following a similar attack last month, a war monitor said.

“Israeli warplanes on Sunday afternoon carried out a new raid targeting Damascus international airport... putting it out of service again,” said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

There was no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.

Flights scheduled to arrive in Damascus were being diverted to Latakia and Aleppo, Al Watan newspaper said.

Israel has for years carried out strikes against what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, including against the Aleppo and Damascus airports.