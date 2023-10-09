GAZA CITY: Israeli air strikes on Gaza have killed four “prisoners” held by Hamas, said Monday the Palestinian militant group whose fighters carried out a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend.
“The occupation’s bombing last night and today on the Gaza Strip led to the killing of four of the enemy’s prisoners,” the Ezz Al Deen Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on its website.
Dozens of people are being held hostage by the militants after they carried out the attack in southern Israel on Saturday morning.