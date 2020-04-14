Both men say deal close in effort to reach emergency deal

A combination picture shows Benny Gantz (left) and Benjamin Netanyahu. Image Credit: Reuters

Occupied Jerusalem: Israel’s president on Tuesday gave parliament speaker Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 48 more hours to agree on an emergency unity government after both men said a deal was close.

Gantz had requested an extension of the mandate to form a government by President Reuven Rivlin “with the support” of Netanyahu, a presidency statement said.