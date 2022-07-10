Jerusalem: Israel’s prime minister expressed hope Sunday that his country will establish formal diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, days before President Joe Biden visits the two countries as part of a regional trip.

Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have official diplomatic relations. The kingdom is widely believed to be among some Arab states weighing open ties with Israel.

“Israel extends its hand to all the countries of the region and calls on them to build ties with us, establish relations with us, and change history for our children,’’ Prime Minister Yair Lapid said during a weekly Cabinet meeting.

He said Biden will carry “a message of peace and hope from us’’ when he embarks for Saudi Arabia.

Israel’s ties with Arab states have grown since normalising relations with four Arab states in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Defence cooperation has tightened since the Pentagon switched coordination with Israel from US. European Command to Central Command, or CENTCOM, last year.

Biden is set to arrive in Israel on Wednesday for three-day trip that will also include meetings with Palestinian officials in the West Bank. From there, he will fly directly to Saudi Arabia.

In an opinion piece in the Washington Post on Sunday, Biden said he’s aiming to bring the two countries closer together.

“I will also be the first president to fly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,’’ Biden wrote. “That travel will also be a small symbol of the budding relations and steps toward normalisation between Israel and the Arab world, which my administration is working to deepen and expand.’’

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been a longtime supporter of the Palestinians and their desire to establish an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. Israel captured all three areas in 1967, though it withdrew its forces and settlers from Gaza in 2005.

The kingdom has long conditioned the establishment of full diplomatic ties with Israel upon a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict with the Palestinians. Israel and the Palestinians have not held substantive negotiations in more than a decade.