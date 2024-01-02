Beirut: An Israeli drone struck a Hamas office in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday, killing six people and injuring 11 others, Lebanon's state news agency reported.
Two security sources said a senior Palestinian militant may have been killed in the incident. state media said according to Reuters.
It has been confirmed Hamas deputy chief Saleh Al Arouri and five others killed in the strike, according to Lebanese state media. The Israeli drone reportedly bombarded a building containing a Hamas office with three missiles.
A Reuters witness said the explosion may have been caused by a drone that hit the second floor of a building in the crowded neighbourhood.
Hamas reportedly retaliated with a barrage of rockets to Tel Aviv.
