Cairo: Israel has told Egypt it is keen on maintaining calm after a ceasefire, mediated by Cairo, went into effect between Israel and the Palestinians, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry has said.
The reassurance came in a phone call that Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri received from his Israel counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.
Ashkenazi also hailed Egypt’s efforts to reach the ceasefire with the Palestinians, the ministry added in a statement.
The two officials also discussed steps to facilitate the reconstruction of Gaza.
Stabilizing the situation
“They stressed the importance of coordinating between the two countries, the Palestinian Authority and international partners whether on stabilizing the situation or resuming communication channels with the aim of achieving peace,” it said.
State media reported that two Egyptian security teams went to Gaza and Israel on Friday for talks on permanent stability as the ceasefire appeared to be holding.
Last week, Egypt pledged 500 million dollars for the rebuilding of Gaza that suffered massive destruction due to an Israeli bombardment campaign.
Egypt has also sent an aid convoy of 130 trucks loaded with food and medical supplies to neighbouring Gaza, a presidential spokesman said.