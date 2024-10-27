Tel Aviv: A truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of people at a bus stop in central Israel Sunday, injuring at least 24 people before he was "shot and neutralised", police said.

Preliminary police findings showed the driver also hit a bus that had stopped at the same location to drop off passengers, the police said in a statement.

At least 24 people were injured in the incident, police said, without clarifying whether it was an attack.

The force however said civilians at the site of the incident "shot the truck driver and neutralised him".

Earlier on Sunday the Magen David Adom emergency service said the incident occurred at Aharon Yariv Boulevard in Ramat HaSharon, north of the commercial hub Tel Aviv.

Of those injured, at least 16 people had been transported to nearby hospitals, MDA said in a statement.

Officers and ambulances rushed to the scene, where Israeli television channels showed police cordoning off the area as medics helped the injured and a helicopter hovered above.