210616 Gaza
A Palestinian protester throws a burning projectile towards Israeli forces during a demonstration east of Gaza City by the border with Israel, on June 15, 2021, to protest the Israeli ultranationalist March of the Flags in Jerusalem's Old City which celebrates the anniversary of Israel's 1967 occupation of Jerusalem's eastern sector. Image Credit: AFP
Gaza: A Hamas radio station said an Israeli aircraft attacked a Palestinian training camp in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the first Israeli strike in the enclave since a ceasefire ended 11 days of cross-border fighting last month.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the report, which followed the launching on Tuesday of incendiary balloons from Gaza which the Israeli fire brigade said caused some 20 blazes in open fields in communities near the frontier.

Hamas had threatened to take action in response to an Israeli nationalist march on Tuesday through East Jerusalem.

Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, had said in the past that the Israeli government should not tolerate incendiary balloons, and must retaliate as if Hamas had fired rockets into Israel.