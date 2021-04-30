Footage shows bodies covered in sheets as emergency services try to reach injured

Paramedics and ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand next to covered bodies after dozens of people were killed and others injured after a grandstand collapsed in Meron, Israel, where tens of thousands of people were gathered to celebrate the festival of Lag Ba'omer at the site in northern Israel early on April 30, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Dozens of people have died in a crush at a Lag Ba'Omer event in northern Israel, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "heavy disaster".

Videos posted on social media showed chaotic scenes as Ultra-Orthodox men clambered through gaps in sheets of torn corrugated iron to escape the crush, as police and paramedics tried to reach the wounded.

Bodies lay on stretchers in a corridor, completely covered in foil blankets.

The ecstatic crowds congregated despite warnings by health officials to avoid presenting COVID-19 risks. Witnesses said they realised people had been asphyxiated or trampled when an organiser appealed over a loudhailer for the throng to disperse.

“We thought maybe there was a (bomb) alert over a suspicious package. No one imagined that this could happen here. Rejoicing became mourning, a great light became a deep darkness,” a pilgrim who gave his name as Yitzhak told Channel 12 TV.

“Rabbi Shimon used to say that he could absolve the world ... If he didn’t manage to cancel this edict on the very day of his exaltation, then we need to do real soul-searching.”

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said 103 people had been injured, including dozens fatally. Channel 12 TV put the number of dead at 38. Police shut down the site and ordered revellers to be evacuated by bus.

The tomb is considered to be one of the holiest sites in the Jewish world and it is an annual pilgrimage site.

Emergency workers gather at the scene after dozens of people were killed and others injured after a grandstand collapsed in Meron, Israel, where tens of thousands of people were gathered to celebrate the festival of Lag Ba'omer at the site in northern Israel early on April 30, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters

On Twitter, Netanyahu called it a “heavy disaster” and added: “We are all praying for the wellbeing of the casualties.” The gathering had been held in defiance of health officials who had worries that crowding could pose a COVID-19 risk.

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag B'Omer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel April 30, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters

The sheer number of people at the annual Mount Meron event – a reported 100,000 – made it difficult for emergency services to operate.

Footage from the event posted on YouTube showed the challenge facing the emergency services.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews were gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance. The event is scheduled to continue until noon on Friday.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather around a bonfire at the grave site of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai at Mount Meron in northern Israel on April 29, 2021 Image Credit: AFP