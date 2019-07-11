Chenine replaces Bouchareb who quit on July 2 amid pressure from protesters

Algiers - An Islamist lawmaker who heads an alliance of three opposition parties has been elected speaker of Algeria’s parliament, state television said.

Slimane Chenine, leader of a parliamentary alliance of three small Islamist parties - Al Nahda, Adala and Al Bina - was elected on Wednesday night, according to state TV.

He replaces Mouad Bouchareb, who resigned as speaker on July 2 amid pressure from protesters and lawmakers.

Algeria has been rocked by months of demonstrations, forcing longtime president Abdul Aziz Bouteflika to step down in April.

Protesters have continued to take to the streets, demanding that regime insiders leave office and independent institutions be established ahead of eventual elections.