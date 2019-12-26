He says he would rather resign that appoint a premier rejected by protesters

Iraqi President Barham Salih in Rome in November 2018. (Max Rossi/Reuters) Image Credit:

Baghdad: Iraqi President Barham Salih refused on Thursday to designate the nominee of an Iran-backed parliamentary bloc for prime minister, saying he would rather resign than appoint someone to the position who would be rejected by protesters.

Salih said in a statement that because the constitution does not give him the right to reject nominees for the premiership, he was ready to submit his resignation to parliament.