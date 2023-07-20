Baghdad: Iraq prime minister on Thursday expelled Swedish ambassador and recalled diplomat from Sweden as man desecrated Quran in Stockholm.

The Quran burning took place outside the Iraqi embassy after approved by Swedish authorities on free speech grounds.

Earlier Iraq warned Sweden that it would cut diplomatic relations if a Quran-burning protest is allowed to go ahead in Stockholm, after protesters stormed and torched the Swedish embassy in Baghdad overnight.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al Sudani led an emergency meeting hours after the violent unrest which saw hundreds of protesters breach the Swedish compound, set fire to buildings and clash with riot police.

The Iraqi government strongly condemned the embassy attack but also issued a warning to Sweden if it allows the second Quran burning protest within less than a month to go ahead.

Baghdad had informed Stockholm “that any recurrence of the incident involving the burning of the Holy Quran on Swedish soil would necessitate severing diplomatic relations,” said a statement from Sudani’s office.

“Granting permission under the pretext of freedom of expression is viewed as provocative and contrary to international covenants and norms, which emphasise respect for religions and beliefs. Such actions are deemed a threat to peace and encourage a culture of violence and hatred.”

On June 28, Sweden-based Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika had also burnt pages of the Quran, outside a Stockholm mosque, sparking a wave of indignation and anger across the Muslim world.

Momika on Facebook confirmed Swedish media reports that he was one of the organisers of the event.

Night of chaos

News of those plans had set off the chaotic events before dawn in Baghdad, led by followers of powerful Shiite cleric and political leader Moqtada Al Sadr.

Hundreds massed at the embassy, weeks after a previous attack on the compound, scaled the walls and torched parts of it.

Rock-throwing protesters then clashed with Iraqi riot police who used electric batons and water cannon to disperse them.

One protester, Hassan Ahmad, told AFP that “we mobilised today to denounce the burning of the Quran, which is all about love and faith”.

“We demand that the Swedish government and the Iraqi government stop this type of action.”

Some raised the Quran in the air, others held up portraits of Sadr and of his late father, Mohammad Al Sadr, a revered cleric in the majority Shiite country.

Calm has returned by morning, when police blocked the road leading to the embassy, and the full extent of the fire damage was not yet clear.