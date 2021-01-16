Cairo: Three men opened fire at a local restaurant in the Iraqi region of Kurdistan after they had learnt that their favourite dish was not available, according to Iraqi media.
The three got angry when workers at the restaurant in Erbil, the capital city of Kurdistan, told them that the eatery had run out of Al Baja dish, a traditional meal, witnesses said.
Al Baja is an Iraqi traditional dish made of lamb legs, head and entrails.
Gripped by anger, the disappointed customers had an altercation with the restaurant owner and the spat soon evolved in an armed fight, the witnesses told news portal Shafaq News.
No casualties
The three opened fire at the façade of the restaurant as well as adjoining two restaurants and a café, they said.
The attack resulted in damage, but no casualties were reported. “Fortunately, there were no customers inside the restaurants or the matter would have resulted in a massacre,” one witness said.
Images published in the media showed shattered glass facade of the restaurant in the aftermath of the shooting.
Local authorities vowed that the assailants will not get away with their act.