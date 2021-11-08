Dubai: A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman have been both sentenced to death for committing adultery in Iran, local media reported.
The Supreme Court in Tehran confirmed the death sentence, after the man’s father-in-law refused to forgive him, Shargh newspaper reported.
According to the paper, the man’s wife discovered her husband’s illegal affair with a woman early this year and filed a case against him along with supporting documents, including video clips proving his affair with a woman six years older to him.
Although the suspect’s wife dropped the charges against her husband, her father refused, and asked the judicial authorities to apply the maximum penalty against them.
Accordingly, the Supreme Court in Tehran sentenced both to death based on the tapes and the confessions of the accused.
According to Iranian law, the punishment for adultery can even be death, but it is up to the judge to determine the means of execution. Iranian laws also allow the maximum punishment not to be carried out if the victim’s family considers the convict to be forgiven.