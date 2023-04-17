Iran has officially invited Saudi Arabia’s king to visit the country, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, after the two countries agreed to end years of hostility following a China-brokered agreement in March.
After years of bad relations that fuelled proxy conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and the Kingdom reached an agreement to end a seven-year diplomatic rift.
“Iranian President (Ebrahim Raisi) has sent an invitation to the Saudi king in return for an invitation by Riyadh for him,” Nasser Kanaani told a televised news conference.
Technical delegations from both countries are preparing to officially reopen their missions, and Tehran said these missions would restart their activities by May 9, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News agency reported.