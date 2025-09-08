In historic first, 48 women judges sworn in to Egypt’s State Council

New appointments mark milestone for women in Egypt’s judiciary
Dubai: In a landmark moment for Egypt’s judiciary, 48 women judges took the oath of office on Sunday to serve on the State Council, one of the nation’s most powerful judicial bodies, marking the first time in its history that women have joined its bench, local media reported.
The swearing-in ceremony took place before Osama Youssef Shalaby, Chairman of the State Council, following their appointment under Presidential Decree No. 447 of 2025. The decision was hailed as historic, placing women directly in a judicial institution long known for its pivotal rulings in Egypt’s modern legal history.
The newly appointed judges, dressed in the traditional red sashes of justice, assembled at the State Council headquarters to take their constitutional oaths. Walking a red carpet, they joined their male colleagues in a ceremony that underscored both solemnity and celebration.
Many of the judges expressed gratitude for what they described as a transformative step, crediting President Abdel Fattah El Sisi with affirming women’s constitutional rights and ensuring their representation in the judiciary.
The appointments mark the first official intake of women judges into the State Council through direct presidential appointment, reflecting a broader shift toward greater inclusion of women in Egypt’s judicial and public life.
