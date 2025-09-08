GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

In historic first, 48 women judges sworn in to Egypt’s State Council

New appointments mark milestone for women in Egypt’s judiciary

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
In historic first, 48 women judges sworn in to Egypt’s State Council
Supplied

Dubai: In a landmark moment for Egypt’s judiciary, 48 women judges took the oath of office on Sunday to serve on the State Council, one of the nation’s most powerful judicial bodies, marking the first time in its history that women have joined its bench, local media reported.

The swearing-in ceremony took place before Osama Youssef Shalaby, Chairman of the State Council, following their appointment under Presidential Decree No. 447 of 2025. The decision was hailed as historic, placing women directly in a judicial institution long known for its pivotal rulings in Egypt’s modern legal history.

The newly appointed judges, dressed in the traditional red sashes of justice, assembled at the State Council headquarters to take their constitutional oaths. Walking a red carpet, they joined their male colleagues in a ceremony that underscored both solemnity and celebration.

Many of the judges expressed gratitude for what they described as a transformative step, crediting President Abdel Fattah El Sisi with affirming women’s constitutional rights and ensuring their representation in the judiciary.

The appointments mark the first official intake of women judges into the State Council through direct presidential appointment, reflecting a broader shift toward greater inclusion of women in Egypt’s judicial and public life.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

SBWC opens global doors for women entrepreneurs

SBWC opens global doors for women entrepreneurs

3m read
Emirati women leading change at CUD

Emirati women leading change at CUD

4m read
Gaza: UAE delivers 6,775t of aid since border reopening

Gaza: UAE delivers 6,775t of aid since border reopening

1m read
Six killed in highway crash involving SUV, bus, truck in Karnataka

Three killed, seven injured in Cairo highway collision

1m read