United Nations - On June 6, in a rare move, India voted in support of Israel at the UN’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). New Delhi supported the denial of observer status to Shahed, a Palestinian non-governmental human rights organisation.

Countries such as US, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Japan, UK, South Korea and Canada voted in favour of Israel, while China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Venzuela, Yemen, Pakistan and some others voted in favour of the Palestine body. The proposal made by ‘Shahed’ was rejected by a 28-14 vote.