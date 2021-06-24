Cairo: One person was killed and three others were injured following a gunfight over a mobile phone in an Egypt town, local media reported.
The violence took place in the provincial town of Gerga in the southern governorate of Suhag after a wallpainter accused a local man of stealing his mobile phone.
A heated argument ensued between them and soon led to a gun battle that involved other people. Police seized an automatic rifle that was used in the fight and left near the dead body.
Suspects were arrested. One of them admitted to have fired at the victim after the latter had allegedly assaulted him over the loss of his mobile phone.
Two cars, including one owned by the dead victim, were impounded by authorities pending investigations.
Owning the latest brands of cellphones is a craze in Egypt where competing businesses often offer prizes, including electronic gadgets to draw in customers.