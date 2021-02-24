Dubai: A Palestinian little boy has been beaten to death by his father in Gaza strip over fake NIS 100 ($30), local media reported.
The child was helping his father in running their kiosk selling hot drinks. While the father was away, one customer came around and bought a cup of coffee.
The customer gave the child a fake NIS 100, which he did not know about. So the child gave him back the change. When the father came back and saw the forged NIS 100, he lost his mind and started beating his child brutally.
The child suffered some bruises and fractures in addition to internal bleeding and had to be admitted to hospital where he spent three days before succumbing to his injuries.
The father was immediately arrested and police have launched an investigation into the incident, which caused a lot of public outrage with social media users demanding local authorities to give the father the maximum punishment.