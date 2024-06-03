gaza
A woman rests on rubble, as Palestinians inspect the damage after Israeli forces withdrew from Jabalia refugee camp, following a raid, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 31, 2024. Image Credit: Reuters

Rome: Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies "fully endorse and will stand behind" a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza outlined by US.

US President Joe Biden and call on Hamas to accept it, a statement said on Monday.

The deal "would lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance for distribution throughout Gaza, and an enduring end to the crisis, with Israel's security interests and Gazan civilian safety assured," the statement said.