“Water is an issue of life and death. So, this is a great idea, which will, God willing, save large quantities of water in view of the big numbers of mosques spread across the country,” Hamed Abdul Ghafur, a resident in the north Cairo quarter of Shubra, said. “Some people consume too much water while they do ablution although this behaviour is un-Islamic. I hope these taps will be available at the market for reasonable prices so that people will also use them in their houses,” he added.