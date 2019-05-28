In this March 27, 2019, file photo, Samira, a Belgian national married to a French Islamic State member, Karam Al Harchaoui, walks with their son at Camp Roj in north Syria. Image Credit: AP

Baghdad - An Iraqi court sentenced on Tuesday two more French members of Daesh to death, bringing the total number of French former extremists condemned to death this week to six.

The men were identified as Karam Al Harchaoui and Brahim Nejara. They are among a group of 12 French citizens who were detained by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in neighbouring Syria and handed over to Iraq in January.

The Kurdish-led group spearheaded the fight against Daesh in Syria and has handed over to Iraq hundreds of suspected Daesh members in recent months.

France’s foreign minister said earlier Tuesday that his government is working to spare the group of condemned Frenchmen from execution after Iraq sentenced them to death - though France has made no effort to bring back captured French Daesh fighters.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also reiterated France’s position but said the Daesh militants should be tried where they committed their crimes.

“We are multiplying efforts to avoid the death penalty for these ... French people,” he said on France-Inter radio. He didn’t elaborate, but said he spoke to Iraq’s president about the case.