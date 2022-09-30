Cairo: A five-year-old girl had been found dead inside a washing machine where she is believed to have slipped while her mother was busy doing household chores, a local media outlet reported.
Preliminary investigations showed that the mother had switched on the machine in her house in Ayyat districtin Giza near Cairo and went to attend to other house work, news portal Veto Gate added.
The girl looked for her mother and her attention was apparently distracted by the operating washer that she soon scaled, fell inside and died, the report said.
Much to her shock, the woman later found her child dead inside the machine.
Prosecutors interrogated the woman whose account of the story conformed to police investigations, the report added.
Criminal suspicions were ruled out in the child’s death.
Prosecutors permited her burial, the portal said.