Dubai: The Iraqi intelligence agency apprehended a father who was attempting to sell his 6-day-old child online for $15,000, and an iPhone.
A video released by the agency showed the operation leading to the father’s detention.
The footage revealed that the accused was arrested while engaging in the act of trying to exchange his infant for monetary gain.
The fact that the man was willing to part with his newborn for $15,000 showed his desperation.
No other details were known.
The father has been handed over to the judiciary for legal action.