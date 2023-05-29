Dubai: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on the immediate start of upgrading diplomatic relations and exchanging ambassadors," Egypt's presidency said in a statement on Monday.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.
The statement comes after Al Sisi called Erdogan to congratulate him on his re-election as President.
Last month, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara where the two countries agreed on the reappointment of ambassadors, ending a decade of tension.
Shoukry earlier said that he and his Turkish counterpart were working together to arrange a possible meeting between President Al Sisi and Turkish President Erdogan.
On Sunday, Erdogan accomplished an unprecedented feat after winning the runoff election and securing his third term as president of Turkey, extending his rule into a third decade