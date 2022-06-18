Dubai: A number of young men have been arrested in Egypt after appearing in a video singing and dancing inside a mosque using loud speakers, local media reported.
The video has gone viral on social media, prompting angry reaction among netizens who urged authorities to take strict action against the perpetrators.
Following the video, the Egyptian Ministry of Interior confirmed that the police have arrested the men who sang inside a mosque, recorded the incident and published it on social media.
The ministry monitored the video clip on social media, in which a person appeared while singing and dancing inside a mosque where maintenance and restoration work was taking place. The police identified the perpetrators and they were arrested.