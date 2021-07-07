Cairo: An Egyptian woman poured boiling water on her husband allegedly for ill-treating their son, according to local media.
The 43-year-old man was taken to a hospital in the Delta governorate of Dakahlia with burns sustained in different parts of the body allegedly due to the woman’s attack.
The husband, a mechanic, accused his wife, aged 32 years, of having thrown boiling water at him from a tea pot in their house because he had berated their son for playing late outdoors.
After the arrest, the woman admitted to the act, saying it was in reaction of her husband’s physical punishment of their son. Local prosecutions opened an inquiry into the incident.