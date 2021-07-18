Dubai: An Egyptian woman was killed in a car accident four days before her wedding as she was on her way back home after buying her wedding dress, local media reported.
Ola Al Saeed, 23, was preparing for her wedding scheduled for the second day of Eid Al Adha. She went along with her sister to buy her wedding dress after which they took a cab to return home in Desouk village in Kafr El Sheikh Governorate in the northern part of Egypt.
On the way back, the car overturned and fell into a water canal near a train station in Sanhour village. Passers-by tried to get the injured passengers out of the car. All passengers survived the accident except the woman, who died on the spot.
Witnesses said the woman’s sister could not contain herself: “In just a blink of an eye, the scene changed from a joyful one to a very sorrowful incident.”